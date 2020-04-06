Editor,
We need to stay awake while we are quarantined inside because of the virus. Our president is easing all advances we made with pollution caused by automobiles while we worry about this virus.
Obama, along with the majority of the automobile companies, set new stricter standards for automobile exhaust. All that good work will be wasted if this new rule goes through.
You’re home, make good use of your time, talk to your senator and tell them what you think before it’s too late. Air pollution is as dangerous as this virus and we have a chance to clean up both.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
