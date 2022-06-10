Editor,
Chuck Schumer gets a pass for threatening Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh saying “I want to tell you Kavanaugh — you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.” Nancy Pelosi continues to sit on a bill that would increase the protection of Supreme Court justices and their families. Meanwhile, Democrats refuse to enforce the law (Title 18, 1507 of the US Code) that forbids protest outside the homes of the justices. All of this enables some deranged person, like the one just arrested outside of Kavanaugh’s home, with the expressed intent of killing Kavanaugh and taking his family hostage.
Democrat leaders know that if just one conservative justice is killed, it will allow them to control the Supreme Court. If that happens it would release a whirlwind that Democrats would never recover from.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
