Editor,
If you are looking for something special that you, your family and friends will enjoy — plan on going to Downtown Millbrae and help celebrate the “50th” Anniversary of the Chamber of Commerce Annual Art and Wine Festival presented Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.
There’s something for everyone: live entertainment by multiple prominent musicians, carnival rides for kiddos, a car show, diverse array of ethnic foods that Millbrae is well known for and a variety of beverages. The Millbrae community, many artists, crafters and food chefs await you.
Please remember to “give your pets a break” and leave them comfortable at home. Consider taking public transportation to Millbrae: BART, Caltrain or SamTrans.
In an effort to keep festival attendees, volunteers, artists, sponsors, vendors and staff safe during the event, face masks must be worn at festival booths and in all enclosed areas and crowded spaces. Hoping to see you this weekend.
Go to millbrae.com for more information.
Marge Colapietro
Millbrae
The letter is the former mayor of Millbrae.
