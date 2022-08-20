Editor,
After five days of back-to-school substitute teaching seventh grade social science and humanities at my favorite “high needs” middle school, the most profound takeaway was regarding racism. I shared how my all-white swimming pool where I lifeguarded for four summers was segregated and my Alabama high school integrated in 1967.
