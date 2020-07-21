Editor,
Bravo, Joe Guttenbeil — my favorite millennial. He’s the one who coined the phrase “Trump derangement syndrome,” which went viral a year or two ago.
In his July 16 letter “No perfect answers,” he sets forth several practical, logical suggestions for getting children back to school while still practicing social distancing and thereby enabling parents from all occupations and professions to get back to work, whether at home or in an office.
Way to go, Joe!
L.R. Hugdahl
Redwood Cit
