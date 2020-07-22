Editor,
So sorry to see Jim Clifford end his run as historian/columnist with the Daily Journal. Must reading each week and great for reminiscing as well as learning about San Mateo County history and personalities.
Gene Mullin
South San Francisco
The letter writer is a former state assemblyman and mayor of South San Francisco.
