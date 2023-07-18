Thank you to San Mateo County Supervisors Warren Slocum and Noelia Corzo for bringing forward a tenant protection ordinance that would strengthen protections for our county’s most vulnerable residents. These protections would make a meaningful difference in the lives of tenants throughout unincorporated San Mateo County. It is crucial the county revisit these protections as soon as possible.
Thank you also to County Attorney John Nibbelin, Chief Deputy County Attorney Brian Kulich, and County Executive Mike Callagy, who gracefully responded to over two hours of questioning by two county supervisors.
It’s hard to believe these questions were being delivered in good faith when so many of them could have been addressed by staff before the meeting. While I support the prerogative of elected officials to seek answers to questions their constituents care about, it makes our county better off when our elected leaders treat their staff with decency and respect the time of their constituents.
We are fortunate to have county staff who are so dedicated to their jobs, and for supervisors like Slocum and Corzo who are so dedicated to considering the needs of their most vulnerable constituents.
