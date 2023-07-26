I am writing to share my incredible success story with the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Corps program. As a member of the Cohort 15, I can attest to the life-changing opportunities this program offers to aspiring Emergency Medical Technicians.
The 5-month full-time training, combined with supportive youth development services, truly fosters a diverse and inclusive learning environment. San Mateo County Health emphasizes the importance of representation from underrepresented groups and individuals facing barriers to employment and education.
Throughout the program, I received personalized mentorship and job performance coaching, which addressed the socio-economic challenges I faced. The financial burden of training was eased through the grant provided, making the experience accessible to all. The impact of this program extends beyond the classroom, as it opens doors to entry-level positions that can lead to rewarding careers in healthcare. I’m now working to graduate with my Masters in Nursing from Johns Hopkins University in Spring 2024.
I encourage everyone with a passion for helping others and a desire for personal growth to apply to the EMS Corps Fall 2023 Cohort. Don’t miss this chance to transform your life and serve the community. Apply (https://bit.ly/EMS_cohort22) before July 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. PST, or even sooner, as applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Visit www.gethealthysmc.org/emt-pathways for more information.
