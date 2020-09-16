Editor,
Both the flag and the anthem represent everything great about our country. They have nothing to do with the wrong-doing of evil men. For protesters to use symbols of goodness as something to protest is moronic.
There is nothing related to police violence in the symbols of the flag or the anthem. Anyone who believes there is has been brainwashed by a manipulative media.
It’s like someone protesting people who don’t clean up their dog poop by urinating on your grandmother’s tombstone. It makes no sense.
I would like to suggest that in order to demonstrate in a way that makes sense to people who realize the anthem protests are misguided is for professional athletes to wear their uniforms to the city hall or the police precinct where these atrocities occur and take the issue to the sources.
The current protests serve only to alienate potential allies.
William Campbell
San Mateo
