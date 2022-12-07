With this one, Trump has even trumped himself! How incredibly laughable to suggest that the U.S. Constitution should be abandoned or ignored just to get him back in the White House. That’s so laughable that only his most devoted and least discernible disciples are supporting him.
And why? Trump only got to the White House thanks to the outdated Electoral College, which enabled a less informed minority to put an incompetent, inexperienced individual into the highest and most demanding office in the world.
It is very understandable that Trump is so desperate, with all the suits and trouble piling up on him, that he would try everything and anything to get some protection, which he actually had while in the White House, and some time beyond. But now his luck is running out, while more and more of his misdeeds are hunting him. And that’s no joke.
