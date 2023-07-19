Editor,
It appears I have a new hobby — rebutting the good Mr. Guttenbeil. Perhaps he and I should have coffee sometime. We might even like and respect each other. But, in the meantime, regarding “Democrats at it again” (letters July 13) about the California Assembly committee that stalled Senate Bill 14 that would designate sex trafficking of minors as a “serious felony,” in particular regarding Mr. Guttenbeil’s question, “Can someone who voted for Newsom, Pelosi, Biden and the like, please explain this rationale?” Yes, I proudly voted for Newsom and Biden and would have voted for Pelosi if she were in my district. But no, I cannot really explain the rationale. However: 1). What does Pelosi have to do with this? 2). What does Biden have to do with this? 3). Please note that Newsom also cannot explain the rationale and stepped in to revive the bill. Enough with the unthinking habit of automatically lumping all Democrats together as if they are of a single mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.