Editor,
Many California citizens received money from the state government to help offset the effects of inflation. We receive this offset money by debit card.
First, you can only take $600 at one time. There is a fee of $1.25 each withdrawal.
Second, the card is from out of state. Why? Better yet, why not a check?
Third, just received a 1099, suggesting there will be tax on this money, with no indication that this money will be taxed, until you receive a 1099.
Forth, how many people put money aside for taxes? Not to mention the fact that this help is too little for the real impact of inflation on food.
Fifth, the hackers are out in force at the buffet. Seems they cannot learn anything.
Sixth, asked for a check for the remaining $1.25, which was sent with a letter stating that if future funds are added to the card, I will have to call the number on the back of the card. The card has been shredded, so that will not happen.
Seventh, is anyone awake at the state level? Why not just send a check or direct deposit if info is proven on a tax return? Has anyone performed a cost benefit analysis of the debit card verses a check?
This just further informs why the Daily Journal must become the “watch dog” of the state government and continually inform the public as well as ask the hard questions of the politicians.
Wonder why taxes are high? Here is just one glaring example of not think to the best solution and wasting time and money.
Bob Krainz
Belmont
