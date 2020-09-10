Editor.
Another “normal” day: COVID-19, riots, destruction, shootings, the emphasis on BLMs (not ALM?), statues being destroyed,Trump giving away the farm at our expense just to be reelected, city councils studying ways to “defund” law enforcement (really?). As a result of all the hype in states such as Oregon, Minnesota, Washington DC and others, the PCS has estimated that the riots and the collateral damage it’s caused has cost the insurance companies over $1.2 billion.
Elections are fast approaching. Please vote.
Joe Simoni
San Mateo
