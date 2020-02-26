Editor,
This letter is to encourage voters in California Senate District 13 to read the campaign materials on behalf of candidate Annie Oliva. Her entry into the race was at the encouragement of supporters, constituents and family. It was a big risk because the other candidates had at least a year’s head start. It matters what Annie has been doing as wife, mother, public servant and an elected official. It matters what Annie commits to do to have a positive affect on the quality of life for all. She is dependable and accepts responsibility.
I know Annie, I have worked with her on City Council, have volunteered alongside of her and have supported her especially when she calls for help for those in need. She is compassionate and she is a survivor of real life challenges and learns from them.
Annie is professionally and personally well-prepared to represent District 13. Her years of travelling to the California Capitol and U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C., as an active advocate have helped prepare her for the state Senate office. It matters that Annie was named “Rookie of the Year” by the San Mateo County Historical Association and received the “Woman of Influence” award by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Please join me and vote Annie Oliva for State Senate District 13. Your vote is your voice.
Marge Colapietro
Millbrae
The letter writer is the former mayor of Millbrae.
