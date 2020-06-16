Editor,
As a retired police captain, I feel compelled to respond to the June 10 guest perspective “Anatomy of a protest” by Rena Korb regarding a recent protest in San Mateo. I will confine my comments to the “takeaways” section.
A show of force is best judged by results. No one got hurt. Your protest was planned as peaceful, but the crowd was huge and I’m sure not all participants had the same intentions. As I recall, it was reported that a faction broke off and headed for the Hillsdale Shopping Center. Riot gear is standard in case a riot occurs.
Assuming that danger doesn’t exist is a fatal state of mind for the police. Anticipating danger keeps them alive.
No one is required to take a knee, and apparently it was never agreed upon. It would have been a symbolic gesture that I’m sure the individual officers would feel differently about it, some interpreting it as political.
The “chilling divide” comment seems to be an emotional response to some officers appearing not serious or taking pictures. I can understand how you interpreted smiling or picture taking as inappropriate.
I would suggest attending an upcoming Citizen’s Academy to learn more about the realities of everyday police work and police policy. You could share your perspectives with police officers, possibly benefiting everyone.
Also, for some perspective on these issues, you might take a moment to learn a little about the life and death of Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. He was recently killed in an ambush attack and leaves behind a wife and 2-year-old son. His wife gives birth in three weeks to their second child.
I wasn’t at the protest and my comments are my own. Thanks to both the police and protesters for keeping it peaceful.
Cory Roay
Belmont
