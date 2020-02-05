Editor,
So, witnesses were not called for the Trump impeachment trial. Well, this is very interesting because we’re told as jurors to wait to hear all the witnesses before making a decision on any case before us. But our legislators, who are supposed to uphold the law, only listened to what amounts to the attorneys giving their opening statements. This would be like hearing only opening statements at a civil or criminal trial and telling the judge, “Stop now, I’ve heard enough, I vote for (or against).” Rubbish. Remember this when you’re called for jury duty how unfair our justice system truly is.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
