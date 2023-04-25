Editor,
The below is my opinion as an individual member of San Mateo City Council. I am not speaking for the City Council as a whole.
Editor,
The below is my opinion as an individual member of San Mateo City Council. I am not speaking for the City Council as a whole.
During the San Mateo City Council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, Deputy Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash proposed adding an item to the next meeting’s agenda: a discussion of the San Mateo County District Attorney’s completed investigation into allegations of vote trading and potential Brown Act violations regarding the city of San Mateo’s mayoral seat. Following the discussion, Nash proposed that the council consider what appropriate action (if any) it should take, related to the investigation findings and/or the city’s code of conduct and guidelines for its council, boards and commissions.
In response, I commented that I was extremely disappointed in the proposal and not interested in it. In hindsight, I no longer agree with those comments and I regret making them. After some reflection and review, I now agree with the City Council’s decision to place this item onto the agenda. I will prepare to join the conversation with an open mind. Thank you to all members of the public who shared their thoughts on this matter.
Adam Loraine
San Mateo
The letter writer is a member of the San Mateo City Council.
