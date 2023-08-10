Editor,
I am a San Mateo property owner, and I am writing to oppose the proposed stormwater fee described in a letter to me, and presumably thousands of other homeowners, from the city of San Mateo Public Works Department dated July 31, 2023.
I have consulted my 2022-23 San Mateo Secured Tax Bill, and I note that this includes a city of San Mateo Sewer tax of $1599.60 (and rising). Multiplied by the AT LEAST 10,000 similar homes in San Mateo and we have the city of San Mateo already collecting over $10 million annually for sewer repair, maintenance and upgrade. It is not at all clear why all these millions should not suffice to support stormwater management as part of the city of San Mateo’s sewer budget. I therefore oppose the proposed stormwater fee.
Jeffrey Marque
San Mateo Making
