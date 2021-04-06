Editor,
What is the reason you are sitting on your laurels doing and saying nothing about the terrible situation at the southern border while the cartels and traffickers are bringing so many young minors there? Are you receiving under-the-table compensation from them to keep you from saying or doing anything in Congress to stand up for Americans and the Constitution as well as the unfortunate migrants living under the Biden illusion that they are welcome to America?
Your lack of moral clarity to act or speak up against the lack of moral clarity of the Biden administration will hurt you, the other Democrats in Congress, the Democrats who have incorrectly voted for you and the good American people who deserve better from the federal government.
Supporting the horrendous living conditions in the warehouse settings where sanitary situations are questionable, susceptibility to sexual abuse is likely, and an upsurge of COVID-19 is occurring certainly demonstrates your blindness and lack of concern for the suffering humanity at the border. Oh, the bizarre plan to fly migrants to Canada to put the burden on the Canadian government certainly demonstrates an irresponsible approach by the American government decision makers.
The American people expect better from all of you in Congress and in the administration as do the migrants who have been bamboozled by this administration.
Bernard Ames
San Carlos
