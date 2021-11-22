Editor,
Felt compelled to respond to letter writer Nancy Goodban’s wild misrepresentation of John Horgan’s column (“John Horgan missing a lot” in the Nov. 18 edition of the Daily Journal). His column seemed a reasonable discussion as to how best to keep the community safe, subject to disagreement of course.
Ms. Goodban’s pious, woke lecture got much wrong but to highlight one point; she stated “people shouldn’t be treated differently based on where they were born.” Horgan neither stated nor implied anything remotely of the sort. His column clearly discussed that inmates, in this case non-citizens, potentially should be treated differently depending on the relative egregiousness or danger of their crimes. Some may disagree but how on earth would Horgan even know where any of these inmates were born? Surely, the letter writer would also understand that place of birth is not determinative with citizenship.
C.J. Keane
Redwood City
