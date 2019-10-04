Editor,
I am responding to the column, “Vaccines and public health investment” by Erika Pilpre in the Sept. 28 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Aragon High School junior Erika Pilpre does an excellent job reporting on significant news about vaccines, public health and research.
It is encouraging to see that you are developing top talent from our local schools.
Jerry Grainger
Hillsborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.