In the Sept. 2 Student News column written by Annabel Chia, she makes the metaphor of a cluttered room being like a mind cluttered with memories, and likens the clearing of her room to putting things away that belong in her childhood to make room for things in adulthood, and it is this clearing that is the process of growing up. Very nice!
Annabel has the makings of a good essay writer and her prose is easy to read without being forgettable. That’s more than I can say for the regular columnists in The Daily Journal. Sometimes I get a third of the way through a column and I forget what the author is talking about or I get bored with what the author is talking about and I just skip ahead to the last paragraph. Most writers summarize their columns in the last paragraph.
Annabel’s last sentence: “Now, I’ll also have room on my desk to do work” does summarize the column and is a comment on change and growing up. Work is for adults. By clearing her workspace of childish things she can change and grow!
And so I write this letter in appreciation for the effort and the joy of seeing another writer at work. Thank you, Annabel, keep doing what you are doing.
