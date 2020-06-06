Editor,
My husband and I are over 70 and attended the peaceful June 3 demonstration in San Mateo (“A call for justice” in the June 4 edition of the Daily Journal). We learned a big lesson. Many thanks to a kind and thoughtful young man who had the courage and compassion to come up to me, a stranger, to explain that the sign I was carrying could be misconstrued.
A three-word sign: Every Life Matters. I explained we are a multi-racial family who also has a police officer son. The young man listened and understood my passion, and let us make our own decision. We folded the signs, put them away and continued to participate in the protest. This was an epiphany moment for us. Thank you so much for this reminder of the consequences and power of words both on posters and in honest conversations.
Eugenia Watermulder
San Mateo
