Editor,
With all the recent eagerness to merge BART into Caltrain, many seem unaware that the statewide high-speed rail project will likely force Caltrain to consolidate with the other Northern California commuter rail agencies, specifically ACE and the Capitol Corridor. This is required under the “Northern California Unified Rail Service” section of the 2008 Proposition 1A bill.
This can already be seen as Caltrain moves to (finally) do promised service expansion south of San Jose. Further expansion down there, such as the CC’s planned Salinas extension, forces both to share tracks and schedules. Likewise, north of San Jose should the Dumbarton rail bridge ever be rebuilt, ACE and CC trains ought to run to San Jose by way of Caltrain. This too will force consolidation.
The new agency is likely to be a creation of Caltrans, which would be fitting as Caltrain and CC services are ultimately descended from (formerly) Caltrans-operated Capitols and Coast Daylight. This would yield far better results than a BART merger, owing the state government’s broader view. It would also avoid the drugs and attacks that frequent BART, satisfying all parties.
Older readers will recall that, at least in part, the desire for better regional integration is what compelled us to vote for Proposition 1A in 2008. Since BART is not part of the Proposition 1A system, Caltrain should merge with an entity that is.
Matthew Harris
San Carlos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.