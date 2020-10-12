Editor,
I have lived and worked in San Mateo for 40 years and I enthusiastically endorse Amourence “Amo” Lee for San Mateo City Council. Councilwoman Lee has earned my respect by providing leadership and wisdom while serving on the council, and she has been an advocate for affordable housing, public safety and civil rights. I have seen firsthand that Councilwoman Lee is a strong ethical leader with a backbone who comes through in challenging times.
Councilwoman Lee has been active in supporting Downtown San Mateo businesses and she constantly reaches out to neighborhoods and and residents. She recently toured the Vendome supportive housing project and she outreached with formally homeless individuals living at the facility. Amo Lee is a councilwoman for all San Mateo residents and I am proud to have her on our City Council.
Robert Anderson
San Mateo
