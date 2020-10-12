Editor,

I have lived and worked in San Mateo for 40 years and I enthusiastically endorse Amourence “Amo” Lee for San Mateo City Council. Councilwoman Lee has earned my respect by providing leadership and wisdom while serving on the council, and she has been an advocate for affordable housing, public safety and civil rights. I have seen firsthand that Councilwoman Lee is a strong ethical leader with a backbone who comes through in challenging times.

Councilwoman Lee has been active in supporting Downtown San Mateo businesses and she constantly reaches out to neighborhoods and and residents. She recently toured the Vendome supportive housing project and she outreached with formally homeless individuals living at the facility. Amo Lee is a councilwoman for all San Mateo residents and I am proud to have her on our City Council.

Robert Anderson

San Mateo

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription