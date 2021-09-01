Editor,

Line our city main streets with American flags in honor of our murdered troops in Afghanistan.

To our cities across America: I request that our mayors, city managers and members of city councils find a way to line our main streets with a display of American flags.

Now is the time for our cities to show their patriotic support for our country, American troops killed in Afghanistan and citizens who love America. I challenge all cities to line our main streets with our American flag now (not just one flag but many flags). It’s up to our cities to help unite our country especially during this difficult and divisive time.

The pageantry, strength, pride, freedom and history that our flag represents for all Americans (not by the color of our skin) is paramount in uniting our country.

Deborah Aufiero

San Mateo

