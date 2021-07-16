Editor,
It’s time for us to show the world what American exceptionalism really means.
Sure, we have figured out how to send people to the moon; build the internet; and invent miracle drugs but it’s time to demonstrate true exceptionalism by demonstrating our ability to build a country where everyone, independent of their race, ethnicity or culture, will get treated the same under our laws and national policies.
It’s important for the world to know this can be done – and we are the ones to do it.
Garey Johnson
Redwood City
