American’s political divide actually has absolutely nothing to do with politics, because Trump doesn’t care about Republicans, Democrats, Oath Keepers, Proud Boys or QAnon. He only cares about himself and who he can get to do his dirty work like the Jan. 6 attack on our nation’s capital. The division in American is really between: right vs. wrong; good vs. bad; truth vs. lies; facts vs. unproven conspiracy theories; rules vs. cheating; legal vs. illegal; safe vs. dangerous; ethical vs. unethical; constitutional vs. unconstitutional; voting rights vs. voter suppression; all-inclusive society vs. racism; any many other examples. This division existed before Trump was elected, but, since his election, Trump, his allies and his supporters have caused the divisiveness in America to be as wide as the Grand Canyon.
So called “Trumpicans” continue to widen the divisiveness further by trying to enact voter suppression laws at the state level, to cheat and prevent minorities and low-income people from voting. This is highly illegal, discriminatory and unconstitutional. This is all because Trump lost the recent Presidential election, lost all of his court cases to try to change the election results, failed in his attempted coup at the Capital Building on Jan. 6, so now, the Trump supporting Republicans in Republican controlled states are trying anything and everything so they can win in elections.
I have to ask the GOP, what does eliminating Sunday voting; cutting down the number of voting sites and the hours they’re open, in poor neighborhoods; preventing mail-in ballots, all have to do with Voter ID laws?
Michael Oberg
San Mateo
