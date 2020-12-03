Editor,
I just read Matt Grocott’s Dec. 1 piece titled “Events of November” and I can’t believe that a person who has been in politics for 17 years as he says, would come out and talk about all the same lies the president and his dream team have been talking about. Today, Trump’s attorney general said the DOJ did not see any fraud. How many lawsuits have been dismissed for lack of proof? Is Chris Krebs also not telling the truth? Does Mr. Grocott believe there was fraud in San Mateo County elections? Can we say that during your tenure as mayor there was fraud with no proof?
Amazing!
Bill Surraco
Redwood City
