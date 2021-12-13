Editor,
Providing care for an individual living with Alzheimer’s/dementia involves many unique and often challenging elements. I faced these challenges as the caregiver for my mother who had Alzheimer’s Disease. I was responsible for overseeing all of her medical and non-medical needs including the maintenance of her home and financial affairs — the management of these things was often complicated by her cognitive impairment and I had to navigate the health care maze on my own.
New data released by the California Department of Public Health states that the number of Californians 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease is projected to more than double from 660,000 estimated in 2019 to nearly 1.5 million in 2040 and the number of San Mateo residents with Alzheimer’s is projected to increase from 16,289 in 2019 to 34,612 in 2040.
Thankfully, the bipartisan Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R.2517) would create a path to better dementia care and address shortcomings in the way dementia care is currently delivered.
By enhancing the coordination of dementia care, we can lessen the burden for individuals and their caregivers, like me, while reducing health care costs. Please join me in asking U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier to co-sponsor the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (H.R.2517).
To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org.
Judy Smith-Kennedy
Foster City
