Editor,
The public often takes facts at face value. Facts not checked quickly morph into urban legend.
At the July 22 San Mateo County Community College District (SMCCCD) Board of Trustees, a report indicated that 4,123 degrees and certificates were awarded to the class of 2020. Students should be congratulated for their achievement in the face of personal challenges given the pandemic. Faculty deserve thanks for adapting midsemester to online instruction.
But, as an educational researcher, something seemed odd. In previous years, each graduating class had approximately 3,000 students; 1,000 additional graduates in 2020 seemed unlikely given the pandemic.
My previous experience with the district, both as an administrator and as a county resident, made me skeptical of the data. Repeated efforts to obtain public information failed until I submitted a FOIA request for press releases and graduation brochures. Unfortunately, I received a quarter of the material I requested, making fact checking impossible.
However, recently the answer to my query was posted on the SMCCCD Scorecard; I was correct. There were only 2,027 graduates in 2020, a decline of 1,080 from the previous year and 2,096 less than reported to the board and publicized in the Daily Journal this summer.
This begs the question, why would the administration present alternative facts to the board? Why wouldn’t the trustees not see that something was amiss in the data reported to them?
My mantra: Don’t present facts that folks who are not in the know would not know not to be true.
Michael B. Reiner, Ph.D.
Boynton Beach, Fla.
