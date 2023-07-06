Editor,
A few points regarding the June 26 letter “Shame game”:
Editor,
A few points regarding the June 26 letter “Shame game”:
1). The censure of Adam Schiff strikes me as a political exercise that proved nothing.
2). Electing Biden was a worse choice than electing an autocratic, narcissistic sexual predator and pathological liar?
3). Initial claims that COVID-19 vaccines would reliably prevent the recipient from getting COVID were based on the best available knowledge at the time. To call such claims lies is absurd. Experts did not knowingly tell falsehoods. And, more to the point, COVID-19 vaccines have been critically important in significantly reducing the chances of serious illness, hospitalization and death (And speaking of lies, Trump even admitted to lying about the dangers of COVID in the early months of the pandemic).
4). Biden is not responsible for disruptions to the planned forgiveness of student loan defaults. That happened in the courts.
5). Government spending is a fraction of consumer spending. You cannot logically claim that government spending is the primary cause of inflation.
6). Regarding the Electoral College, who should elect the president — the states or the people? Looking at the 2016 nationwide voting by county would probably show me exactly why the Electoral College has harmed democracy.
Brian Wright
Belmont
(1) comment
Brian - another one of your fanciful LTEs. I can tell that you are getting your news from unreliable or at best severely biased sources. Schiff was censured because he came up with a false reason to upset Trump's presidency. Then dragged our country through the mud for months. It was an exercise in futility and Schiff knew it.
Biden knew that he did not have the authority to forgive the student loans. He is a calculating, cynical misfit who was buying votes. His own Treasury Secretary and economic advisors told him so. He caved in to the cackling VP. That a matter of record. The Court simply confirmed the respective authorities of the three branches of government.
Thanks, Jules
