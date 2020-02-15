Editor,
I grow tired of the paranoid ramblings of those who are convinced that a democratic presidential victory would mean a descent into socialism with alleged loss of freedom. What freedom should we fear losing?
We’re talking about proposals like the right to health care for all and common-sense gun control. I repeat, common-sense gun control, nothing more, nothing that should be controversial.
These are not threats to freedom. We should be more concerned about threats to freedom under the authoritarian state that President Donald Trump covets, or seems to assume he already has.
Brian Wright
Belmont
