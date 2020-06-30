Editor,
After reading the June 22 letter to the editor, “Imagine if you will,” I can honestly say that those words couldn’t be more true. It doesn’t matter what political party you are affiliated with we all deserve respect and consideration. We are not a socialist/communist country and the way some people act you would think we were.
Linda Medrano
San Mateo
