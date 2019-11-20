Editor,
I am responding to the letter to the editor, “Climate change and politics” by Jorg Aadahl in the Nov. 11 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
Jorg Aadahl is still singing from the same hymn book about climate change and politics, his letter to the editor tells us one more time that we are about to die because of something or other that is floating around, high sea levels, too much water, not enough water, too much too little, too late. We heard from a 16-year-old Swedish climate expert and a 29-year-old expert ex-bartender who tell us that all is lost. Why bother then?
But if you don’t believe that, do some research, read up about the real CO2 pro’s and cons, the political games from the U.N., the real intention to execute a worldwide wealth transfer and you will feel much better. You may even think that this indeed, is all another hoax.
Harry Roussard
Foster City
