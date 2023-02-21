Editor,
“All Aliens Wanted.” That should be the headline we beam out to whoever might have sent the UFOs recently. We definitely need the perspective of someone beyond the level of the human stupidity that we are presently in the grip of. While humanity is severely challenged by our inability to stop soiling our own nest here on planet earth, we prefer to busy ourselves by making nonsensical wars upon one another and churning through the precious and limited resources we have remaining to us on this planet. We definitely need some other worldly advice. One major nation commences upon an idiotic invasion of its neighbor, and another major power commits an equally stupid move of committing ecocide by blasting open a green house gas carrying pipeline spewing its contents across the world in protest. Hard to see that as anything other than an indication of species stupidity. Help us aliens!
