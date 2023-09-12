Editor,

I recently asked a person much younger than myself if they had ever seen a movie called “The Sting,” with two actors named Robert Redford and Paul Newman (Paul is no longer with us, unfortunately). I guess I was showing my age (I am 68 years of age) as they had that deer in the headlights look and knew nothing of the dynamic duo. They promised me they would Google it. Funny I thought.

Mr. Thom,

As long as you mentioned Paul Newman and Robert Redford, let’s not forget about “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”. Going back a little further with Paul there’s “Hud”, “The Hustler” and “Cool Hand Luke”. Have a nice day.

Tafhdyd! I thought I was up early...

Great movies. My favorite Redford movie is "The Natural" based on Bernard Malamud's book. Another case where the book is better than the movie... the movie has a Hollywood ending which could not be more different than what happens in the book. I enjoy them and recommend them both. Randy Newman's iconic musical theme playing at the climatic point in the movie is magical.

