Editor,
Our shortage of affordable housing is generally blamed on the high price of land and on excessive regulation. The state has already shown real leadership in overriding excessive local regulation when it comes to allowing ADUs to be built in residential neighborhoods and such legislative momentum, one would hope, could easily be extended to encompass the land occupied by our local airports. Very few voters would be offended by and therefore opposing the transformation of these noisy, dangerous and land wasting abominations into residential neighborhoods for low income people. We have huge areas of land occupied by the San Carlos, East Palo Alto and Hayward airports ideally located for such use and President Trump has already offered to “do something” about California’s homeless problem if the locals do not tackle it in a decisive way.
Hold Trump to his word, force him to relinquish FAA’s federally protected lease to these airports and make sure that the local politicians do not transform this land into a corrupt windfall for their developer buddies. Like is the case with these airports, these publicly-owned land should only be leased to developers of affordable housing for a nominal annual fee. Thus the airports’ land would produce even more tax income for the local cities and very low cost rental units can be built and managed through crowd-funded, socially conscious REITs.
Virgil Stevens
San Carlos
