Editor,
I agree with the San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury that the Peninsula Health Care District should be more communicative in its plans for housing on district property. We on the Peninsula paid into the district for decades and deserve a say on what is built there. Communication is vital — the foundation manages it via podcasts, which I appreciate. The San Mateo Daily Journal manages to publish every day without interruption. We’ve all found different ways to communicate!
It’s been a long time now since the old hospital closed and many of us who lived here and worked at the hospital are now seniors and in need of affordable housing. I had high hopes that this project would be different — not just the minimal affordable units as required by code.
Be bold — the Peninsula deserves it — what a great opportunity for the hospital to say “We Care.”
Pat Hunter
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.