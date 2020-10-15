Editor,
I agree with the Daily Journal endorsement of Tom Hamilton for San Bruno City Council. During the city’s recovery from this pandemic we need a council that can collaborate and get things done. This is one of the many reasons why I am endorsing Tom Hamilton for San Bruno City Council.
Tom is uniquely qualified. He has served for more than 13 years on the Traffic, Safety & Parking Committee and the Planning Commission. He knows how our city operates and what improvements are needed. We need his proven experience and his ideas.
Tom is a wonderful family man with a heart full of compassion and love for our community. I have worked shoulder to shoulder with Tom at various community volunteer events.
Join me in voting for what the City Council needs — a fair, balanced, caring individual that seeks out community’s concerns, listens and acts on our behalf.
Vote for Tom Hamilton for San Bruno City Council
Marty Medina
San Bruno
The letter writer is a
member of the San Bruno City Council.
