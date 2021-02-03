Editor,
Steven Howard’s Feb. 1 letter “Trump’s unintended benefits” regarding racism and bigotry is “right on!” Remember the song from “The King and I” “You’ve Got To be Carefully Taught” This song tells it all. And Dr. Howard captured this well in his letter.
It’s time for Trump to shut up and let the country come back together.
Arthur Faro
Redwood Shores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.