Editor,
I support our governor and not our health officer, regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic (“Health officer takes on state” in the Aug. 7 edition of the Daily Journal). Indoor air is emerging as a serious cause of COVID-19 infection. This justifies closing nonessential businesses, or moving them outdoors. There is also evidence that COVID-19 immunity may be short-lived, so herd immunity may not be possible until immunization is possible. Loss of jobs and business is a dreadful problem of the pandemic. Worldwide, however, the response has been to protect lives as opposed to jobs and businesses. This is the approach our governor is taking.
Helen Hansma
San Mateo
