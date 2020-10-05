Editor,
My family bought a home in San Mateo in 2015, and I have been a partner at a small business in downtown San Mateo since 2017. I want to explain why I’ll be voting no on Y this election.
Affordable housing has been a continual problem for service workers in San Mateo, including my own employees, who oftentimes live with multiple families in one home, or are forced into long daily commutes. The pandemic has only exacerbated this problem, with health and economic issues disproportionately affecting service and other lower-income residents.
The service workers who benefit from affordable housing are on the front line. They prepare and deliver your meals and groceries, they work as nurses and lab technicians, they take care of our parks and teach our children. They are vital to maintaining our vibrant community. A no on Y will allow us to better retain these services, opening the doors to economic recovery.
We risk losing the restaurants, bars, cafes and other small businesses that bring and wealth of experiences and diversity and make San Mateo such a wonderful place to live. The future could be even more inclusive, diverse, and equitable.
Additionally, strategically targeting the commercial and industrial areas for housing development while continuing to protect single-family neighborhoods as proposed by Measure R would increase city tax revenue, increase foot traffic for more vibrant and bustling commercial areas, improve access for service workers, and make a meaningful reduction in traffic and climate impacts caused by car commuters, all without increasing the tax burden or reducing the property values of current residents.
Measure Y stands in the way of our ability to build more affordable housing and that’s why I’m voting no on Measure Y.
J. Kenji López-Alt
San Mateo
