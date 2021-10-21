Editor,
A recent letter bizarrely criticized our Afghanistan withdrawal. First, William Affonso blames it on presidents Clinton and Obama. Clinton left office almost a year before President George W. Bush started the war in October 2001, and Obama left office 4 1/2 years before we left in August 2021. Hey, why not blame President Johnson?
Next, Affonso claims our allies lacked time to plan their own withdrawals. Actually, they had 1 1/2 years. In February 2020, President Trump promised to release thousands of Taliban prisoners and withdraw our troops by May 1, 2021. In return, the Taliban promised to release government prisoners, stop attacking our troops, and suppress al-Qaida. This deal (the “Doha agreement”) was widely reported.
After the 2020 election, Trump advanced our withdrawal date to Jan. 15, 2021, but the military objected and his order was rescinded. When Biden became president, he postponed it to Sept. 1. By then, everyone had 1 1/2 years since February 2020 to make their plans.
Next, Affonso accuses Biden of leaving weapons behind for the Taliban. Actually, the Afghan Army surrendered them with hardly a fight. The weapons are scattered everywhere the Afghan Army was deployed. To recapture them, we’d have to restart the war, sacrifice thousands more American troops, and defeat the Taliban — which we already failed to do in 20 years. Future presidents can try again and waste as many troops as they want.
Finally, Affonso frets that Russia and China will fill the “void” in Afghanistan and copy our weapons. But the Russians already lost a 10-year war there and have no stomach for another. If China is stupid enough to repeat everyone else’s mistakes, let them. And both countries already have weapons as good as those we gave to the Afghans.
Tom R. Halfhill
Burlingame
