Only 18% of Bay Area residents can afford a median-priced home. Housing can’t be expanded in the Bay Area due to the cost of land and construction and a morass of entrenched and immovable political interests embodied in conflicting CEQA and HHA laws that prevent new housing. And, to the extent that housing is built, it’s the least preferred type of “stack and pack” housing in dense, congested cities and towns.
The only solution for affordable housing is to build it in affordable areas to the east and south of the Bay Area. Remote work makes this more possible and high-speed mass transit links to San Francisco and San Jose would cause companies to establish satellite offices in areas with more affordable housing. The HSR construction should be switched from building in the valley to building from the center of San Francisco and San Jose.
