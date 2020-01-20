Editor,
San Mateans should be incensed after reading “AG intervening in San Mateo housing case” in the Jan. 15 edition of the Daily Journal regarding the state possibly intervening in the Santa Inez project. We had to waste our tax dollars on a lawsuit that never should have happened. But good for our City Council for standing up for themselves as a local governing body, for the residents they represent and for the parameters of our city’s General Plan. But it seems it may not matter what a judge rules if Newsom has his way. This should serve as a dire warning, especially with the likes of Senate Bill 50 on the table this month.
I attended the San Mateo Council meeting regarding this proposed development to witness an East Bay resident (who is known to work full-time to silence resident voices and local governments area-wide and who proudly admits her efforts are paid for by an unknown benefactor) approach the microphone and threaten to sue if this wasn’t green-lighted. It didn’t matter that numerous area residents had serious concerns. It didn’t matter that this was a 10-unit building with no affordable housing. It didn’t matter that our General Plan requirements for height-stepping of multi-unit buildings placed next to single family homes was being ignored.
Now the state feels like it can jump aboard and ignore the judge’s ruling and instead stand behind the benefactor’s mouthpiece against the taxpaying residents? What country do we live in? It’s a travesty. Stop the lie that mass development means affordable housing. Teachers know it and so do we.
Lisa Taner
San Mateo
