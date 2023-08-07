Editor,
Just read Matt Grocott’s Aug. 1 column. The second part is what got my attention. Any action has benefits and consequences. That’s true of affirmative action.
It’s true that because of “quotas” because of affirmative action, some qualified people were passed over for jobs. I was around to witness the other side of the coin. In the ’60s in the Bay Area, the building trades were a strictly white profession. Especially true of my trade, HVAC. Because of the racism that was alive and well at that time, there was no way a Black person was getting into my trade. No chance. So along came affirmative action and my union grudgingly admitted exactly one, count ‘em, one Black person. I still remember the comments from certain class members, and the teacher, if he left the room during our apprenticeship school nights. Pretty sickening. They also picked a person with less than a high school education. Not surprisingly, he failed.
So there’s your reason for affirmative action Mr. Grocott. It served a good purpose. It was to combat racism. I don’t remember seeing many people of color in any of the trades when I worked on the housing tracts in the ’70s and ’80s. I’m all for keeping affirmative action. It may be the only way some people can get a break.
Steve Ortiz
Redwood City
(1) comment
Very good points Steve. I see that all too many conservative types feel that subsidies that have helped them such as wrestling scholarships and subsidized college represent "worthwhile public expenditures" but when they benefit someone else they are "unfair wasteful hand outs"
Ah mirror mirror on the wall
