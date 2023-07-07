Many of our leaders are showing that they are out of touch with voters by denouncing the Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action. Voters in California, a deep blue state, banned racial preferences in 1996, by initiative, and again in 2020, when legislators tried to revive it. Both times by wide margins.
It never went away, however, and by implementing workarounds or simply ignoring the law, it remains in practice. After the latest defeat, the term was changed to “equity” and its reach has expanded. It will likely result in lawsuits that will erode taxpayer funds, especially now, as a Supreme Court decision cannot be overruled.
Affirmative action was first implemented by President Kennedy by executive order in 1961. It initially was a ban on racial preferences. Soon after his death, it morphed into mandated racial preferences. It has been status quo for several generations. It is regrettable that efforts have not been made to address the root causes of the wealth and education gap. Instead, they simply used a bandaid approach and created a new set of victims.
It is the epitome of arrogance to ignore the will of the people, tell certain groups that they cannot succeed without your help, and deny others their opportunities because of their race and/or gender. It has also been pitting groups against each other. Hopefully the wishes of Martin Luther King, for self-determination, and a colorblind society, will see the light of day.
