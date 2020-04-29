Editor,
I recently subscribed to the Daily Journal for online access. I hope others will do the same and I hope advertisers will continue supporting our local paper. As you know, we are fortunate to have a local paper which brings us news, information on local businesses and organizations, and just fun sometimes. When I was a teacher, I used it as a valuable tool. A few months ago, while I was picking up a hard copy, a man also was doing so and said, “This is the real paper!”
Personally, the Daily Journal gave me a forum to publish the obituaries of my sister and mother both whom I lost last year. Just this week, I read the obituary of a wonderful man, George Tuck. Since I was only a client of his, I would never have known he passed and never been able to pass on condolences.
Please keep our local keystone in place.
Michelle Byron
San Mateo
