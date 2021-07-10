Editor,
I want to bring some attention to the potential drawback with the world’s current priority list. Going back to thousands of years ago, to ancient times, humanity has always been about advancing. This mindset has helped human progress in numerous ways: health care, transportation, education, conflagration. In the mid-20th century, a solid foundation was built, putting numerous countries on the pathway of deeper technological integration; now in the 21st century, even more nations join that path.
Our lives are made more comfortable than ever with the help of computer chips, bullet trains, mobile money transfer, and artificial intelligence. My question is, “considering all of the things we, as humanity already acquire, do we really need another piece of technology, or should we put that effort elsewhere to help those who are suffering in this world.” Contrary to the modern belief that more scientific advancements are required to bring humanity to the next level, I believe that helping those who lack the privilege of others is top on the priority list. The only way to bring humanity to the next level is to show compassion, not greed.
The term that can be used to describe the current incentive for rapid integration is “social Darwinism.”
Though a dated word that normally only appears on historical texts, Charles Darwin’s idea of “the survival of the fittest,” has never left the dictionary of humanity. Every single piece of technology ever made, is created by those who want to become stronger, to become better, more advanced than others. But keep in mind that it is impossible to become the most knowledgeable person, this is a competition that no one can win, but it’s very possible to help those who are in need.
Kelly Mou
Palo Alto
